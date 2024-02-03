JMP Securities Boosts Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $280.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a buy rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chubb from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.68.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $246.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a 52-week low of $183.40 and a 52-week high of $248.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,308 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,312. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

