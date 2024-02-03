JMP Securities Boosts Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target to $73.00

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENVA

Enova International Stock Down 1.9 %

ENVA stock opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Enova International has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $63.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. Enova International had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Research analysts expect that Enova International will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enova International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 206,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,944,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 20,653 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Enova International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Enova International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.