JOANN Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. JOANN has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.94.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $539.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.05 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on JOANN from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JOANN in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JOANN by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

