John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HPS stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

