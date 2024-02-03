Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JCI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

