Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.600-3.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.64.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $54.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,258,000 after buying an additional 214,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after buying an additional 2,890,395 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $419,897,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,658,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,566,000 after buying an additional 821,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,209,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 187,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

