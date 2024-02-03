Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $44.41. 61,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,477. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.66. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $71.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

