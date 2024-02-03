Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of JOUT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.41. 61,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,477. The company has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $71.59.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter worth $615,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 409.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

