Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Announces Earnings Results

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $138.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.44 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
Shares of JOUT traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.41. 61,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,477. The company has a market capitalization of $455.20 million, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.66. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $44.36 and a one year high of $71.59.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.
Johnson Outdoors Company Profile
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
