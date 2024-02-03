Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Price Target to $34.00

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $210.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.81. Bankwell Financial Group has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $31.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, insider Christine Chivily sold 1,500 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $41,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $31,455. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWFG. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 105,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

