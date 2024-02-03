Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 683 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 37,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 36,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 52,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 4,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $84.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.52. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.