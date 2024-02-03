Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 35.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,210,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,782,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,204,000 after purchasing an additional 531,807 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 10,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $49.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $42.73 and a 1 year high of $62.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,855.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

