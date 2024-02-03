Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $65.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

