Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 4.87% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

