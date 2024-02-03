Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 2,096 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,228,798,000 after acquiring an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Shares of TSCO opened at $232.94 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.31.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

