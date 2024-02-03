Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 504.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 37,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 416.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.51.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

