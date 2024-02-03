Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,382,000 after buying an additional 7,342,339 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,312,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $303,496,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,981,000 after buying an additional 50,625 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $248.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day moving average is $234.01. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

