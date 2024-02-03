Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,352 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $110.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.54. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice lowered ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

