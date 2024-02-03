Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 2,595 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 765.7% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 154,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.3% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,824 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $66,627,000 after buying an additional 569,725 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 409.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 54,078 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 43,459 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 200,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 107.9% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 142,243 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Mizuho raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.92%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

