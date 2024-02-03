Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 6,449 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after acquiring an additional 669,847 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.64. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.1302 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.