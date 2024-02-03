Keybank National Association OH Cuts Holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $792,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 225.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGZ opened at $108.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.77. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $109.18.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

