Keybank National Association OH Has $15.93 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Aflac were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 471.4% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Aflac in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,114 shares of company stock worth $3,313,859 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

AFL opened at $76.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

