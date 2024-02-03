Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,293 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,237,000 after purchasing an additional 328,280 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $232.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

