Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,301 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.15% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $12,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,617,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of OEF stock opened at $234.89 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $172.04 and a 12 month high of $235.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.63.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

