KeyCorp Cuts Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $50.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $946.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $40.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Malibu Boats news, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,607.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $27,385.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

