KeyCorp Increases CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target to $274.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $265.00 to $274.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.65.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $237.41 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $241.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.93 and a 200 day moving average of $183.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.50 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

