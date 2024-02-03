Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Receives C$21.19 Average PT from Brokerages

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$21.44.

KMP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Laurentian downgraded shares of Killam Apartment REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Killam Apartment REIT Dividend Announcement

KMP.UN opened at C$18.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.74. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$15.36 and a 12-month high of C$19.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

