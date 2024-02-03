Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 429 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.75. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.