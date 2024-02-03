Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,401 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $154.01 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $94.11 and a twelve month high of $156.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

