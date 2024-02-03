Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 228.4% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.