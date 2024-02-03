Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ABLE Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 259,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 34,691 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $44.17 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

