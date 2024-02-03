KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in KLA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. New Street Research assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on KLA from $670.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $604.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $573.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Company Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.