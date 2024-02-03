KLR Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,546 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 1.6% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after buying an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,363,000 after buying an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after buying an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,595,000 after buying an additional 280,681 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 138.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,505,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,775,000 after purchasing an additional 875,580 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $162.00. 769,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,863. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

