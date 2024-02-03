KLR Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASE Technology by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,584,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.24. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASX

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.