KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boot Barn in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Boot Barn Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,798. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.33 and a 1 year high of $104.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $374.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,860.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.56.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

