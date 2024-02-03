KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $438,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.7% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $719,304. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $247.78. 549,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,462. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.55. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.74 and a 1 year high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.50.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

