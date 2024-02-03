KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GSK during the 4th quarter worth $73,232,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new position in GSK during the 2nd quarter worth $64,214,000. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GSK traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3564 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,730.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

