KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,515,000 after acquiring an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3,082.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,646 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $515.67.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total transaction of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,277 shares of company stock worth $31,130,219. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY traded up $5.16 on Friday, reaching $432.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,346. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.51. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $364.98 and a 1-year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

