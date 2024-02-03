KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $891,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $156,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,852 shares of company stock valued at $11,241,727. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF traded up $7.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.76. 1,093,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,454. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $170.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

