KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2024

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPIFree Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.47% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.70. 10,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

