KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KLR Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.47% of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter worth $131,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth $160,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF during the second quarter worth $231,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $27.70. 10,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,151. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF Company Profile

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

