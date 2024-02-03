KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $896,000 Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 143.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,157 shares during the period. KT makes up 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in KT by 381.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KT by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in KT by 248.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KT. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE KT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 1,532,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.04 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

