KLR Investment Advisors LLC Has $897,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $107.95. 4,729,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,537. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.46. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

