KLR Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 201.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,402 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for about 1.1% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,833.33.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $61.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,676,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

