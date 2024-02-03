KLR Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,950 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASX. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 532.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,584,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,404,143. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.23.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

