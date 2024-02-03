KLR Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Edward Jones cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.86.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

Tesla stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.91. 110,612,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,384,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $598.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

