KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.11. 4,317,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.78 and a 200-day moving average of $192.77.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.