KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,162 Shares of AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (NYSEARCA:PPI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the second quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF in the first quarter valued at about $210,000.

AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,151. AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $66.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.99.

The AXS Astoria Inflation Sensitive ETF (PPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed, multi-asset ETF seeking long-term capital appreciation. The fund targets asset classes that are expected to benefit from an inflationary environment, such as global cyclical stocks, commodities, and TIPS.

