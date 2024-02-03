KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $45,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.1% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,786,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.76. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

