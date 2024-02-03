KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 146 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after buying an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,084,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.69. 322,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.86. The company has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

