KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.64. 500,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,546. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $182.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.38.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.46.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

