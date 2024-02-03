KLR Investment Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

KLR Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 204,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 440,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 160,822 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 52,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 30,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,432,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.15. 14,952,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,162,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $119.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

